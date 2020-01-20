UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Urges Workers To Start Preparing For Kashmir Day On Feb 5

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:17 PM

PTI urges workers to start preparing for Kashmir Day on Feb 5

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Administrator Zahid Hussain Kazmi on Monday said February 5th would be observed as Kashmir Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Administrator Zahid Hussain Kazmi on Monday said February 5th would be observed as Kashmir Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

In a message to PTI workers, Kazmi urged the workers that they should start preparing for February 5 and start nationwide activities after receiving instructions from party leadership so as to observe the day in befitting manner.

He said PTI had always stood with Kashmiri brothers against the unabated Indian state barbarism from day one.

Zahid Hussain Kazmi said on February 5, whole nation and PTI will send a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri brothers, especially to the people living on the other side of the border.

He further said, "We will send a message to the world that the activities of the Modi government in South Asia and Kashmir in particular is a constant threat to world and regional peace." He said India's racist extremist ideology of Hindutva, on-going genocide of Kashmiri people and forceful annexation of Kashmir put the regional and world peace at stake.

Zahid Hussain Kazmi further said not only minorities in India, but every person who believes in democracy, tolerance and rule of law was being subjected to fascist Modi repression.

He emphasized that the agenda of Hindutva was becoming the forerunner of the crimes against humanity in India, which puts the very existent of minorities especially the Muslims endanger in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Democracy February Border Muslim From Government Asia

Recent Stories

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

6 minutes ago

Shooting in Texas Nightclub Kills Two People, Inju ..

3 minutes ago

Over 50,000 Philippines affected by volcano erupti ..

3 minutes ago

Sanitation workers' conditions linked to suicide a ..

10 minutes ago

One in three girls from poor households has never ..

5 minutes ago

Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Says Cyberattack May H ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.