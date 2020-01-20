PTI urges workers to start preparing for Kashmir Day on Feb 5

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Administrator Zahid Hussain Kazmi on Monday said February 5th would be observed as Kashmir Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people

In a message to PTI workers, Kazmi urged the workers that they should start preparing for February 5 and start nationwide activities after receiving instructions from party leadership so as to observe the day in befitting manner.

He said PTI had always stood with Kashmiri brothers against the unabated Indian state barbarism from day one.

Zahid Hussain Kazmi said on February 5, whole nation and PTI will send a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri brothers, especially to the people living on the other side of the border.

He further said, "We will send a message to the world that the activities of the Modi government in South Asia and Kashmir in particular is a constant threat to world and regional peace." He said India's racist extremist ideology of Hindutva, on-going genocide of Kashmiri people and forceful annexation of Kashmir put the regional and world peace at stake.

Zahid Hussain Kazmi further said not only minorities in India, but every person who believes in democracy, tolerance and rule of law was being subjected to fascist Modi repression.

He emphasized that the agenda of Hindutva was becoming the forerunner of the crimes against humanity in India, which puts the very existent of minorities especially the Muslims endanger in the country.