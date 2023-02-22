PTI 'used' NAB for filing false cases against rival party leaders: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had used the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing false cases against the rival party leaders.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N had to face a tough time due to false cases made by PTI during the last regime.

Imran Khan, he said, had sent the then Opposition leader to Jail for taking political revenge.

Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Saad Rafique, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Miftah Ismail, and many others had to go jail due to the political engineering of the PTI Chairman, he said.

In reply to a question, the minister said that coalition partners never-used the powers of national institutions to punish rival parties. He, however, said that PTI members would face cases of corruption, money laundering and Tosha Khana as per law of the country.

To a question, he said that the coalition government was not interested in taking revenge on Opposition party members.