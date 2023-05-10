PTI used youth for its nefarious political purposes: Ranjha

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attempt to undermine Pakistan will be dealt with force

Talking to the private news channel he said attacking the institutions and state properties using the young blood of the country was a well-thought-out conspiracy of PTI.

Ranjha said, "The youngsters were the asset of the country and PML-N has always worked for their welfare, but unfortunately, PTI used them for its nefarious political purposes."PTI's chief Imran Khan was indicted in the "Tosha Khana" case, although he denied facilitating the investigation for eight months, he claimed.