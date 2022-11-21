UrduPoint.com

PTI Using Provincial Govt Resources For Organizing Long March: Javed Latif

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders are using the resources of the provincial government for organizing a long march

Talking to a private television channel, he said the coalition government would not allow PTI to bring mob towards Rawalpindi for holding a protest demonstration.

The PTI has the right to launch protest demonstrations or long marches but violating law and order would not be permitted, he added.

Commenting on the appointment of the army chief, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constitutional authority for the selection of army chief on merit.

In reply to a question about long march timings, he said the PTI should avoid creating chaos in the country in the name of the long march adding that the PTI Chairman is dragging security institutions into politics.

Javed Latif warned that PTI leaders should desist from disrupting the peaceful environment of this country. He said that the coalition government would adopt all legal options to stop unconstitutional steps being taken by the PTI Chairman.

