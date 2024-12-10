PTI Using Tactics To Halt Economic Progress: Rana Ihsan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM
Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) is using different tactics to halt economic progress in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) is using different tactics to halt economic progress in the country.
In the past, the PTI leaders had launched protest demonstration to stop a business delegation's visit to Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.
All strategies adopted by the PTI leadership for derailing economy had failed, he said.
In reply to a question about civil disobedience movement, he said, we are not under pressure by any call of PTI.
"The PTI leadership's threat of a civil disobedience movement will not succeed in the country," he stated.
The Overseas Pakistanis are loyal to their homeland and they will continue to send remittances to Pakistan, he stated.
Recent Stories
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..
Two killed, one injured in road accident
NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine
NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred fraud case
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan stresses for strengthening US-Paki ..
Business community’s problems to be solved on priority basis: Sania Hameed
Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cultural exchange
ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapur after arrest
SAARC delegation meets Commerce minister to strengthen regional trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensify: Senator Irfan Si ..5 minutes ago
-
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad5 minutes ago
-
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border5 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting to resolve iss ..4 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in road accident9 minutes ago
-
NIBGE, SIAH ink agreement for local production of FMD vaccine9 minutes ago
-
NAB arrests CEO Afza Int'l City over multi-hundred fraud case9 minutes ago
-
Silk Road Culture Centre marks a new chapter in cultural exchange4 minutes ago
-
ATC directs police to produce Bushra Bibi, Gandapur after arrest4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Green Tractor Scheme empowers farmers in Attock4 minutes ago
-
NA body reaffirms commitment to secure, develop CPEC projects4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah highlights investment o ..4 minutes ago