PTI Using Tactics To Halt Economic Progress: Rana Ihsan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:11 PM

Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) is using different tactics to halt economic progress in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) is using different tactics to halt economic progress in the country.

In the past, the PTI leaders had launched protest demonstration to stop a business delegation's visit to Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

All strategies adopted by the PTI leadership for derailing economy had failed, he said.

In reply to a question about civil disobedience movement, he said, we are not under pressure by any call of PTI.

"The PTI leadership's threat of a civil disobedience movement will not succeed in the country," he stated.

The Overseas Pakistanis are loyal to their homeland and they will continue to send remittances to Pakistan, he stated.

