PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi set free from Adiala jail

Qureshi vows to continue his involvement with the PTI and assured the party workers not to lose hope; says he will meet the party chairman tomorrow at his residence in Lahore.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was arrested following the May 9 violent protests, has been released from Rawalpindi jail. The authorities at the jail confirmed that Qureshi was released in accordance with the court's order.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail shortly after his release, Qureshi expressed his determination to continue his involvement with the PTI. He assured PTI workers that he still carries the "flag of justice" and remains committed to the party's movement. Qureshi also announced his plan to meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan the following day to discuss the current political landscape.

Acknowledging the challenging times the party is facing, likely referring to the crackdown on PTI members after the May 9 riots, Qureshi urged supporters not to lose hope. He emphasized that the "sun of justice" will rise again, expressing optimism for the future.

Qureshi further stated that he would hold a press briefing after his meeting with Imran Khan, where he would outline the PTI's forthcoming course of action. Imran Khan, the former prime minister who was removed from power through a vote of no confidence in April of the previous year, is expected to engage in strategic discussions with Qureshi regarding the prevailing political situation.

Earlier today, the Rawalpindi Bench of the Lahore High Court ruled that Qureshi should no longer be detained under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO). Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz presided over the hearing and declared the MPO orders issued by the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner as illegal. Consequently, the court directed the authorities to release Qureshi promptly without requiring him to submit any surety bonds.

Following the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9 in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, several senior PTI leaders were detained. The violent protests that ensued resulted in the loss of eight lives and numerous injuries, along with attacks on public and military installations.

While some PTI leaders, including Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, and Fawad Chaudhry, have been released, others like Yasmeen Rashid and Shah Mahmood Qureshi have now regained their freedom. However, a faction of the leaders has distanced themselves from the party, condemning the violent protests and choosing to part ways with the former prime minister.