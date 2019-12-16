UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Vice President To Visit England From Tomorrow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:31 PM

PTI Vice President to visit England from tomorrow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi will leave for Britian on two-week long visit on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi will leave for Britian on two-week long visit on Tuesday.

During his visit, Vice President PTI will hold meeting with party leadership and workers, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He also review matters related to party reorganization and visit different regions of PTI in England.

During his visit, he also hold meeting with Pakistani community. On his return, Vice President PTI will present a detailed report to the party's leadership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Visit

Recent Stories

Russia's Foreign Cooperation Agency to Reopen Offi ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to Federal Govt on ..

4 minutes ago

Prime minister leaves Bahrain after day long visit ..

4 minutes ago

Senior Lawmaker Says Athletes Caught Using Doping ..

4 minutes ago

Govt effectively raised Kashmir issue across world ..

10 minutes ago

Warmth affection overwhelms Spanish artist

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.