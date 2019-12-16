PTI Vice President to visit England from tomorrow

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi will leave for Britian on two-week long visit on Tuesday.

During his visit, Vice President PTI will hold meeting with party leadership and workers, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He also review matters related to party reorganization and visit different regions of PTI in England.

During his visit, he also hold meeting with Pakistani community. On his return, Vice President PTI will present a detailed report to the party's leadership.