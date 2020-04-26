PTI victory in 2018 elections manifestation of masses revolt against outdated system: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the 2018 elections was open declaration of the masses revolt against the outdated system and hereditary politics

On the occasion of Foundation Day of Pakistan Tehrik-e- Insaf, paying tributes to party founder Imran Khan, party workers and the people she said in a tweet that Prime Minister Imran Khan has set a shining example of continuous hard work and political struggle.

The cricket hero who made Pakistan the world champion of world cricket in 1992, laid the foundation of the PTI 24 years ago to free the people from the clutches of exploitative forces, she remarked.

The SAPM that Imran Khan's long struggle is for the protection of the rights of the oppressed people of Pakistan.

and he became the voice of the weak and downtrodden people.

She said it was mission of Imran Khan to raise the living standards of the people.