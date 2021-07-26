UrduPoint.com
PTI Victory In AJK Election Reflects People Trust In PM Policies: CM

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

PTI victory in AJK election reflects people trust in PM policies: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Monday said the overwhelming victory of PTI candidates in Azad Jummu and Kashmir elections (AJK) had reflected people unshakable trust in policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement here, he said success of PTI candidates' success in AJK election had testified highest popularity of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The tremendous successful journey of PTI started from KP had passed through Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and now reached at AJK and this journey of positive 'Change' would continue with more strength and vigour under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

While congratulating people of AJK, the CM said a new era of progress and development would start in AJK during PTI government tenure and expressed the hope that PTI would form government in the entire country in 2023 general elections.

Like others parts of the country, he said people of AJK had rejected the corrupt political elements. He said under leadership of PM Imran Khan, the country would move on road to progress and development and Pakistan would become a true Islamic welfare state.

Mahmood Khan congratulated people of AJK and PTI workers and leaders for the historic win in AJK.

