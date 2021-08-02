UrduPoint.com

'PTI Victory In AJK Elections Shows People's Confidence In PM'

Director AirSial and former executive member Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hafiz Junaid Shahid Sandal said on Monday that victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Azad Kashmir elections had shown the confidence of people on the party and Prime Minister Imran Khan

In a statement, he congratulated Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar and Sahibzada Hamid Raza on their victory in AJK elections, and said that newly elected members of the Assembly would work for the development of constituency and the resolution of public problems.

Hafiz Junaid said that people consider Imran Khan as the ambassador of Kashmir and the real spokesman of Kashmir.

He said that Ahsan Saleem would continue development work in backward areas and play an important role in providing basic facilities.

People want prosperity and development, and the change would come according to Imran Khan's vision, he added.

