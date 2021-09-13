UrduPoint.com

PTI Victory In Cantonment Boards' Elections Reflects People's Confidence In Government: Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

PTI victory in cantonment boards' elections reflects people's confidence in government: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagged a clean sweep victory in cantonment boards' elections by winning 20 Constituencies out of total 38 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, he said that six independent candidates who emerged victorious were also pro-PTI.

He said that PTI could win more seats if timely notice was taken of rigging and threats hurled of rival candidates.

Bangash said that no notice was taken on complaints of our candidates and polling agents on the polling day.

He said that PTI's victory in cantonment board elections was reflecting people's confidence and trust on the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He alleged that opposition candidates used corrupt practices to buy votes on the polling day, adding despite all these bad practices opposition parties could not win more than 12 seats .

He said that cantonment boards' elections results herald a mood of people for 2023 general elections.

Kamran Bangash said that Chief Minister KP Mahmod Khan has set an example of transparency and impartially in elections.

