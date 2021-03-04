PTI victory in senate polls is triumph of people: District VP Labour Wing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The District Vice President PTI Labour Wing, Zubair Ahmed Qureshi Thursday said that dedicated work rendered by Kamran Bangash during senate elections proved that he was a real worker of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a press statement issued here, he said that PTI's victory in senate elections by grabbing ten out of twelve seats was actually the triumph of people. He said the defeat of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s candidates in senate elections was a great sadback for opposition parties.

Zubair Qureshi said that the nation has trust in leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and they couldn't be fooled by PDM anymore adding that opposition would not successes in the upcoming local government's elections and until then the PDM has been dissolved.