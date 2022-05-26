ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday pointed out before the apex court to take notice of the blatant violation of its orders by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers as they are not following designated location during the long march .

She, in a series of tweets, said the Federal Government, through its effective administrative decisions, had not only kept the Fitna-e-Azam led armed and violent mob under control the entire day, but also protected the life and property of the people.

However, the PTI brazenly flouted the orders given by the apex court in the case related to the long march route.

She said the PTI had attacked the Federal Capital by using the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's resources including its police.

"The honourable court should take notice of this contempt of court so that the protection of the people's life and property could be ensured," the minister said.

She also shared a video of the burning Metro Station near China Chowk, which according to her, was set on fire by" the peaceful violent mob" of PTI.