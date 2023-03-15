PTI violates State writ in Zaman Park: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's trained baton force set the worst example of violating state writ while attacking the policemen in Zaman Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's trained baton force set the worst example of violating state writ while attacking the policemen in Zaman Park.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that by taking the law into his hands, PTI Chief Imran Khan attempted to drag the country into anarchy.

Replying to a question, he said holding elections without conducting a new census and making voter lists would not be acceptable to anyone, and it will further boost chaos in the country.

He further said that the law should be equal for all, irrespective of someone's stature and position.