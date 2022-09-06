UrduPoint.com

PTI Violating Sanctity Of Defence Day Through Failed Anti- Army Agenda: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that those spitting in the sky were now violating the sanctity of Defense Day with their failed and anti-army agenda.

Using her twitter handle in reaction to PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain's tweet, she said that Jawans were proud of their leadership.

Taking a jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, she said that the Army Jawans laughed at a person who has made arrangements for his own humiliation and who preferred his own interest over the interest of the country.

