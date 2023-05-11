UrduPoint.com

PTI Violent Protesters Blocked 139 Places In KP: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Tehreek-e-Insaf workers blocked roads at 139 places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, an official of the Police Control said here Thursday.

He informed that 659 people were taken into custody during various operations by the police and a total of 15 properties including 13 government buildings of the province were set on fire during the protest including historical Radio Pakistan Peshawar and Associated Press of Pakistan Peshawar Bureau.

He said protesters set fire to 17 government and private vehicles, including 12 government vehicles, in different areas of the province.

Stolen from Radio Pakistan Peshawar, Associated Press Peshawar Bureau, Nadra Mega Centre, Police Stations and many other buildings and shops, the official said.

More than 300 people, including 58 policemen, were injured in the Tehreek-e-Insaf protests, said the official.

He disclosed that seven protesters have been killed during clashes with the police.

