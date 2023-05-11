UrduPoint.com

PTI Violent Protesters Damaged Scores Of Public, Private Properties: Khaizer Hayat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PTI violent protesters damaged scores of public, private properties: Khaizer Hayat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) violent protesters have damaged scores of public and private properties which is a condemnable act.

In a statement issued here, Arbab Khaizer Hayat said those who damage the country's property are not in the best interest of the country.

Radio Station, the Associated Press of Pakistan Office in Peshawar, Election Commission Offices, BRT buses and ambulances were set ablaze by protestors, which was not a justified act, Arbab Khaizer Hayat said.

This country belongs to us, only the enemies of the country can spoil it but damaging public and private priorities is not a justified act at any level, Arbab Khaizer Hayat said.

Imran Khan's arrest is according to the law, it is our duty to face the courts, he said.

Workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf should show patriotism and wait for court decisions, he said, adding, "No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands, the state will uphold its writ." Terrorists who damage national property will not be forgiven, Arbab Khaizer Hayat demanded. All those should be treated according to the law and should make them exemplary for those who are intending to sabotage the peace of Pakistan, Arbab Khaizer Hayat concluded.

