PTI Volunteers Initiates Disinfection Spray In G.Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

PTI volunteers initiates disinfection spray in G.Iqbal

KARACHI, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) workers here on Monday started disinfectant spray campaign in different blocks of Gulshan e Iqbal to help residents provided with needed protection against COVID-19, endangering their health in one or the other form.

As per directives of Member National Assembly (MNA) Alamgir Khan and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Arsalan Taj Ghumman the volunteers ensured that localities around PS Aziz Bhatti and other densely populated areas, mainly slums, were covered under the arrangement.

The exercise was said to be ongoing through active involvement of workers Hamza Alvi and Imran Anwar.

