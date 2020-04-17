UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Volunteers Spray Disinfectant In Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:33 PM

PTI volunteers spray disinfectant in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf here on Friday volunteered their services to spray disinfectant in different blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, identified as the area worst hit by COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf here on Friday volunteered their services to spray disinfectant in different blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, identified as the area worst hit by COVID-19.

During the exercise supervised by PTI's MPA, Arsalan Taj Ghumman congested lanes, road sides and sites serving as garbage dumps were particularly fumigated while on request of residents, chlorinated water was also to be sprayed around their residents-on regular basis.

Ghumman, on the occasion, regretted that despite tall claims provincial authorities did not look towards the very particular aspect needed for protection of the people in general.

"Lockdown is being imposed without taking residents into confidence and authorities themselves are yet to realize that people in general are defiant as they do not trust them," he said.

Ghumman taking exception to the claims being made about the number of COVID-19 affected people and the associated deaths in the area regretted that dearth of sincerity of purpose and lack of planning was well reflected through the fact that a government hospital built in the area some 12 years ago was yet to be turned functional.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water Road Government

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

6 minutes ago

Importance Of Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality ..

1 hour ago

Sixty years ago, Brasilia became Brazil's capital

2 minutes ago

Greek Health Ministry Records 17 New COVID-19 Case ..

2 minutes ago

New York State Reports 630 New COVID-19 Deaths - G ..

2 minutes ago

Suspected coronavirus patient dies

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.