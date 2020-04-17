PTI volunteers spray disinfectant in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf here on Friday volunteered their services to spray disinfectant in different blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, identified as the area worst hit by COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf here on Friday volunteered their services to spray disinfectant in different blocks of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, identified as the area worst hit by COVID-19.

During the exercise supervised by PTI's MPA, Arsalan Taj Ghumman congested lanes, road sides and sites serving as garbage dumps were particularly fumigated while on request of residents, chlorinated water was also to be sprayed around their residents-on regular basis.

Ghumman, on the occasion, regretted that despite tall claims provincial authorities did not look towards the very particular aspect needed for protection of the people in general.

"Lockdown is being imposed without taking residents into confidence and authorities themselves are yet to realize that people in general are defiant as they do not trust them," he said.

Ghumman taking exception to the claims being made about the number of COVID-19 affected people and the associated deaths in the area regretted that dearth of sincerity of purpose and lack of planning was well reflected through the fact that a government hospital built in the area some 12 years ago was yet to be turned functional.