PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

The defense Minister says the PTI has lost its popularity after May 9 incidents.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2023) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the vote bank of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf declined after dispersing its party members.

Talking to a private news channel he said the PTI lost its popularity after May 9 incidents.

Hinting seat adjustment with other like-minded parties in general elections, he said PML-N's vote bank is infected.

A day earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has disintegrated due to arrogance, ego and stubbornness of its chief who himself has destroyed his own politics.

In a tweet, she said the house of cards based on the idols of arrogance, ego and selfishness has faced a sudden collapse.

She said the PTI is now spiritless with the departure of those who had laid the party’s foundations.

The Minister said the PTI Chief had once stated that joining or quitting of the people did not matter for the party but he himself has now become a lesson for others after the departure of his party leaders.