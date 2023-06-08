UrduPoint.com

PTI Vote Bank Declines In Pakistan: Minister For Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 11:58 PM

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that vote bank of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has declined after dispersing its party members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that vote bank of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) has declined after dispersing its party members.

After May 9 incident, the PTI has become an unpopular party of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel. The Pakistan Muslim League-N, voters are intact with Nawaz Sharif, he stated. He said that PTI voters could avoid participation in the next elections if their party was banned in Pakistan.

Commenting on PML-N's planning for seat adjustment, he said seat adjustment could be made in the general elections.

Everything would be cleared after two to three weeks, he said. In reply to a question about Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he said such types of leaders are opportunists and every body knows about them. About Jehangir Tareen, he said that the political personality had supported the PML-N group at the time of the no-confidence move.

He said the PML-N, had good relations with Jehangir Tareen. To a question about Fawad Chaudhry, he said the former member of PTI had learnt a lot from previous experiences.

