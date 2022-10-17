UrduPoint.com

PTI Vs Ruling Coalition: PTI Bags 6, PPP 2 NA Seats In By-election

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2022 | 11:10 AM

PTI vs Ruling coalition: PTI bags 6, PPP 2 NA seats in by-election

PPP gets two NA seats while PML-N could get only one PA seat in the by-polls on eights seats of the National Assembly and three seats of the provincial assembly of Punjab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2022) Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf has won six seats and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians two seats in by elections held in eight Constituencies of National Assembly.

According to the unconfirmed results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI Chairman Imran Khan as sole candidate in seven constituencies of National Assembly bagged six seats of NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahab and NA-239 Korangi, Karachi.

Ali Musa Gilani of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians won the seat of NA-157 Multan with 107,327 votes.

Abdul Hakeem Baloch of PPPP won the seat of NA-237 Malir, Karachi with 32,567 votes.

Similarly, PTI has won two seats and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz one seat in by-election in three constituencies of Punjab Assembly.

PTI's candidates Faisal Niazi and Malik Muhammad Muzaffar have won the seats of PP-209 Khanewal and PP-241 Bahawalnagar respectively while Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad Bhangoo of PML-N remained winner in PP-139 Sheikhupura.

Strict security arrangements were made on the election day as heavy police contingents and Rangers personnel were deputed outside the polling stations. PTI Karachi leader Bilal Ghaffar fell injured after he was attacked on the election day in one polling station of NA-237. Only few incidents of clashes took place in other different polling stations.

PTI decided to approach the court over counting of votes'issue in NA-237.

Pakistan

