PTI Wanted To Derange Whole System: Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PTI wanted to derange whole system: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Moula Bax Chandio on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to derange the whole system.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI attitude remained same whether in the government or in opposition as PTI's leadership was habitual for creating unrest in the country.

The senator said the PTI only consider its members and followers as patriot and called the others as traitors which was very astonishing.

He said the PPP strongly believes in supremacy of law and always work for the purpose, adding the present government wanted to introduce electoral reforms first and then to go into the general elections.

He said all the political parties should sit together for the national interests and try to resolve the national crisis.

Chandio said it was very unfortunate that the PTI had played with the constitution of the country.

