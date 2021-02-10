PTI wanted to end corruption, horse trading: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that every citizen of the state knows that it was dynamic leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which had struggled to end corruption and horse trading since 2013.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI government wanted to end the corrupt practices during the Senate elections, adding that corruption had spread like a cancer and every one should play its due role to root it out from the country.

Replying to a question, he said it was wrong to sell a vote whether he or she belonged to the government or not.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who had taken strict action against his own party's parliamentarians for violating the party discipline and it had happened for first time in the history of the country.

He said there was no contradiction between the words and actions of the prime minister because he did what he said.