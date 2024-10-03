PTI wants chaos, anarchy for nefarious political designs: Vawda

Senator Faisal Vawda on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to create chaos and anarchy in the country through protest for its "nefarious political designs"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Senator Faisal Vawda on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to create chaos and anarchy in the country through protest for its "nefarious political designs".

The PTI leadership had the only objective of coming into power through violence and bloodshed and that was why they had planned to hold a protest at D-Chowk on Friday, he said addressing a press conference here at the National Press Club (NPC).

Vawda said the country’s economy was now steadily moving forward on the path of development and nobody would be allowed the create hurdles.

He said through the press conference, he wanted to urge the PTI workers and supporters not to join the protest as the PTI founder had the only ambition to attain power and for that he was using all negative tactics.

Instead of using his party workers, the PTI founder should better call his sons from the United Kingdom to take part in the protest, he added.

Vawda claimed that the PTI founder had psychologically become "a slave of his ambition how to get power", but the so-called protests would proved to be the last nail in the coffin of his politics.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was openly talking of hooliganism and was using the KP government's resources for the protest.

Vawda advised the PTI to call off its protest as various foreign delegations were coming to Pakistan and many important memorandums of understanding (MoU) would have to be signed for the betterment of different sectors.

He said that the PTI leaders were involved in the May 9 violence when he had attacked the institutions, vandalized state buildings, and destroyed monuments of national heroes.