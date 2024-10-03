Open Menu

PTI Wants Chaos, Anarchy For Nefarious Political Designs: Vawda

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 10:40 PM

PTI wants chaos, anarchy for nefarious political designs: Vawda

Senator Faisal Vawda on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to create chaos and anarchy in the country through protest for its "nefarious political designs"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Senator Faisal Vawda on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to create chaos and anarchy in the country through protest for its "nefarious political designs".

The PTI leadership had the only objective of coming into power through violence and bloodshed and that was why they had planned to hold a protest at D-Chowk on Friday, he said addressing a press conference here at the National Press Club (NPC).

Vawda said the country’s economy was now steadily moving forward on the path of development and nobody would be allowed the create hurdles.

He said through the press conference, he wanted to urge the PTI workers and supporters not to join the protest as the PTI founder had the only ambition to attain power and for that he was using all negative tactics.

Instead of using his party workers, the PTI founder should better call his sons from the United Kingdom to take part in the protest, he added.

Vawda claimed that the PTI founder had psychologically become "a slave of his ambition how to get power", but the so-called protests would proved to be the last nail in the coffin of his politics.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was openly talking of hooliganism and was using the KP government's resources for the protest.

Vawda advised the PTI to call off its protest as various foreign delegations were coming to Pakistan and many important memorandums of understanding (MoU) would have to be signed for the betterment of different sectors.

He said that the PTI leaders were involved in the May 9 violence when he had attacked the institutions, vandalized state buildings, and destroyed monuments of national heroes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Kingdom May All From Government Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in ..

District Police Officer Kasur holds open court in Chunian

1 minute ago
 Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala

Naveed Ahmed assumes charge as DC Gujranwala

1 minute ago
 Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

30 minutes ago
 SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional er ..

SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui

30 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPA ..

May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs

30 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

30 minutes ago
NA body seeks complete details of contracts made w ..

NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs

32 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern acti ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during M ..

32 minutes ago
 President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award ..

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

32 minutes ago
 Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses ..

Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses transformation plan

58 minutes ago
 National Consultation on strengthening response to ..

National Consultation on strengthening response to Gender Based Violence

29 minutes ago
 Governor KP for improving education system on prio ..

Governor KP for improving education system on priority

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan