PTI wants disturbance in Pakistan through long march: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were not interested in any elections but they wanted to create disturbance in the country through long march.

Imran Khan desired to appoint his favorite army chief but the prime minister would make the selection of army chief on merit, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan was striving hard to drag establishment into politics, he said, adding that the army high officials had refused to follow the unconstitutional way.

Commenting on bloodshed through long march, he said PTI had hidden agenda to create chaos in the country through long march.

He said the government had taken all possible measures to provide security to all citizen. He asked the PTI chairman to show any welfare projects launched for public during his four-year tenure.

He said that Imran Khan was wasting time of the nation by inviting groups of people towards federal capital. Local administration would take action if anyone found involve in violating law and order situation in the capital, he added.