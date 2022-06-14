PTI wants early election just to save corruption: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that the Imran Khan was calling for early elections just to save his corruption

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the Imran Khan caused the economy to collapse and people would take Imran Khan accountable of for damaging the country's economy.

He said that current situation of Pakistan was due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) bad governance.

Moreover, the interior minister also added that Imran Khan was making fake promises and lying to people, but the nation would reject the latter's narrative as the PTI chairman to be blamed for the prevalent Inflation in the country.

Minister said that nepotism was at its peak in Khan's tenure, and through bribery they had made several appointments violating the standard of merit.