PTI Wants Early Legislation In Army Laws

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 12:53 PM

PTI wants early legislation in Army laws

Sources say that the ruling PTI needs two third majority in the parliament for amendment in the relevant army laws regarding extension/reappointment of army chief which is not possible without support of opposition parties.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was interested in early legislation on the laws relevant to Pakistan Army regarding service and appointment matters of army officials.

The PTI-government had earlier assured the Supreme Court of Pakistan that legislation on the relevant army laws would be done within six months time and pleaded the top court for extension in the tenure of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. On it, the court granted conditional extension to General Bajwa as army chief and directed the Federal government to do legislation on it. The top court also made it clear that the appointment/extension would be illegal if required legislation was not done within the given time.

According to the sources, the PTI was interested in early legislation on army laws and had started contacting opposition parties for this purpose.

The schedule session of the national assembly had also been cancelled but the sessions would called soon under the chair of Speaker Asad Qaisar.

They said that the proposed amendments would be presented before the national assembly for amendment in Army laws and the Constitution. Asad Qaisar, the speaker national assembly, would play important role in bringing opposition parties on board for legislation in the relevant laws. The parliamentary heads of various opposition parties as well as heads of different parties would also be approached in this regard, they said.

It may be mentioned here that for amendment in the Constitution, the government needed two third majority in the parliament, otherwise, the required legislation would not be possible.

