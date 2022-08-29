UrduPoint.com

PTI Wants Instability In Country: Azma Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022

PTI wants instability in country: Azma Bukhari

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wanted political instability in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan wanted political instability in the country.

While reacting to audio leak of former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, she said that the former finance minister called Mohsin Leghari and Taimur Jhagra on the directions of PTI chief.

She said that the country gave everything to them but they wanted to take everything away and make it bankrupt.

Azma Bukhari said that the coalition government had been continuously negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the last three months and trying to put the economy back on its feet.

