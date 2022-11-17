PTI wants political instability in country, claims Talal Chaudhry

Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Thursday that the main objective of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march was to create political instability in the country and making the process of appointment of new army chief controversial

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Thursday that the main objective of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march was to create political instability in the country and making the process of appointment of new army chief controversial.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that appointment of new army chief would be made according to the set procedure while general elections would be held on time.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would fulfill all constitutional requirements before appointment of a new army chief.

He alleged that former premier Imran Khan bought a wristwatch set from Toshakhana for Rs 20 million only, without adopting the laid down procedure, though the actual market value of the unique watch having Khana Ka'aba-shape dial was about Rs 2.

6 billion. He said that Imran Khan would have to face accountability.

Referring to the Wazirabad firing incident, Talal Chaudhry said that the joint investigation team (JIT) constituted by the Punjab government to probe the incident, had no representative from any intelligence agency. He said the JIT had been changed for the third time, adding that Imran Khan wanted a JIT of his own choice.

He said that Imran Khan had taken away everything from Toshakhana including plates and tissue paper boxes.

To a question, he said Mian Nawaz Sharif would return to the country before the general election; however, the date is yet to be decided. He said Maryam Nawaz would also return to the country soon after her medical treatment would be completed.

To another question, Talal Chaudhry said the PML-N did not believe in politics of victimisation.