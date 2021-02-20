PTI wants to complete Senate elections dignifiedly: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Senate is upper house of the country and the PTI wants to complete its elections dignifiedly in a transparent manner, said Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Affairs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Talking to media persons after visiting residence of MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad on Friday, he said, "Pakistan is a democratic country which requires elections for its houses." The entire nation was watching the process of Senate elections while each party was trying its optimum to win it. "We left it onto parliamentarians who are true representatives of the masses to elect best persons for Senate," he added.

He said that Pakistan was rich with natural resources but its wealth was looted and plundered by the previous rulers. He said that now people had realized who could protect national kitty, who could run the country with self-reliance, who could reduce expenditures of government affairs, who could increase taxes on rich and wealthy people, who could resolve miseries and grievances of the masses and who could fulfill desires and expectations of Pakistani people.

"Therefore, we are optimistic that the people through their representatives will make best decision during Senate elections," he added.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that parliamentarians of Faisalabad and Sahiwal had assured to support PTI in Senate elections.

Responding to a question, the Governor said, "We honor and welcome criticism as it is imperative to highlight the core issues and all issues raised by MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad would be resolved on priority basis."Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar, Provincial Minister for Colonies Khayal Ahmad Kastro, local MNAs and MPAs were also present on the occasion.