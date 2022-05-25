PTI wants to create chaos in guise of rally: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said the PTI wanted to spread chaos and unrest in the guise of political rally.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the PTI chief was responsible for the death of a police constable as his death incident had exposed the "ugly face and ill intentions" of the PTI.

She asked Imran Khan to bring his own children back to Pakistan and face the circumstances here as they were enjoying cool breeze in London.

Defending the crackdown on PTI leaders, Maryam said the government could not allow anyone to disrupt law and order of the country.

The PTI leadership had been involved in attacking state institutions including the Parliament and ptv and other buildings during 2014 sit in, she remarked.

After being ousted from power through a no confidence move, Maryam said, Imran Khan started making false and baseless claims of conspiracies against him.

The government would not allow humiliation of institutions, she maintained.

She said the government established through constitutional change, would continue to serve the masses.