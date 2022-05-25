UrduPoint.com

PTI Wants To Create Chaos In Guise Of Rally: Maryam Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 01:00 AM

PTI wants to create chaos in guise of rally: Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday said the PTI wanted to spread chaos and unrest in the guise of political rally.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the PTI chief was responsible for the death of a police constable as his death incident had exposed the "ugly face and ill intentions" of the PTI.

She asked Imran Khan to bring his own children back to Pakistan and face the circumstances here as they were enjoying cool breeze in London.

Defending the crackdown on PTI leaders, Maryam said the government could not allow anyone to disrupt law and order of the country.

The PTI leadership had been involved in attacking state institutions including the Parliament and ptv and other buildings during 2014 sit in, she remarked.

After being ousted from power through a no confidence move, Maryam said, Imran Khan started making false and baseless claims of conspiracies against him.

The government would not allow humiliation of institutions, she maintained.

She said the government established through constitutional change, would continue to serve the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Parliament London From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

27 minutes ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

27 minutes ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

27 minutes ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

27 minutes ago
 Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partne ..

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State De ..

27 minutes ago
 Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.