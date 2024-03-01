PTI Wants To Derail Democracy: Tarar
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Attaullah Tarar of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz alleged on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leadership wanted to derail democracy in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Attaullah Tarar of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz alleged on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leadership wanted to derail democracy in the country.
Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he claimed that the PTI leadership had targeted defense institutions on May 9.
He further asserted that in 2018, the PTI government came into power through rigging.
Tarar also congratulated the newly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.
Recent Stories
KPIC,TIP joins hands to promote good governance
Country's progress depends on political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal
Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district cricket tourney
US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Program
Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathematics and Science Education
PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points
ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case
CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record
DC takes notice of pet dog attack on teenage boy, polio worker in Jahanian
UAJK VC stresses for faculty's role in national development:
Vocational center starts career counseling session in Larkana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPIC,TIP joins hands to promote good governance
-
Country's progress depends on political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal
-
US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Program
-
Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district
-
NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathematics and Science Education
-
ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case
-
CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record
-
DC takes notice of pet dog attack on teenage boy, polio worker in Jahanian
-
UAJK VC stresses for faculty's role in national development:
-
Vocational center starts career counseling session in Larkana
-
ATC confirms interim bail of PTI founder in 4 cases
-
No drug crisis in Punjab: health secretary