PTI wants to derail democracy: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Attaullah Tarar of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz alleged on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's leadership wanted to derail democracy in the country.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he claimed that the PTI leadership had targeted defense institutions on May 9.

He further asserted that in 2018, the PTI government came into power through rigging.

Tarar also congratulated the newly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.