PTI Wants To Disrupt Law & Order Under Pretense Of Protest: Ihsan
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to take the law into their hands under the guise of political protest
Talking to a private news channel, he said that while peaceful protest is a constitutional right, it must adhere to lawful standards.
He further said that the persistent threats from PTI show a clear intent to create unrest rather than engage in peaceful political dialogue.
PTI is trying to challenge the state’s writ which will not be tolerated," he warned by adding that the country cannot afford any turmoil at this time.
He said that although PTI tried to sabotage the peace and progression of country but their protests ended in failure because the commoner is not supporting their destructive narrative.
