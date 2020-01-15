UrduPoint.com
PTI Wants To Introduce System Of DDRC: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 06:52 PM

Provincial Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government wants to introduce a system of District Disputes Resolution Committees (DDRCs) to resolve issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government wants to introduce a system of District Disputes Resolution Committees (DDRCs) to resolve issues.

He was presiding over a meeting in this regard at the Civil Secretariat.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, the secretary law, secretary prosecution, the commissioner, Additional IG, CCPO, DIG Legal and other officers were also present.

The meeting discussed the composition, structure and rules of the proposed DDRCs.

Raja Basharat said that the DDRCs system would reduce the workload on the police and courts to save the common man's money and time.

He said that the system was an important component of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, while the DDRCs would comprise of people of good reputation in the society.

