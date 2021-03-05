PTI wants to promote real democratic culture in the country,says Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for information and culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the incumbent government would clean bowled the opposition through PM's vote of confidence

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for information and culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the incumbent government would clean bowled the opposition through PM's vote of confidence.

He said that the masses would win the war against corruption and corrupt practices in Elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran khan.

In his statement on Senate Elections and PM's address to the nation, Nadeem Qureshi said that the time has come to defeat those disrespecting the sanctity of vote and politics of hypocrisy.

He said that the nation was standing by the Prime Minister in pursuit of elimination of corruption adding that Imran khan's speech was voice of hearts of people.

Mr Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) wanted to promote real democratic culture contrary to opposition's money-bases politics.

He said that opposition's inclination to notes instead of votes has unmasked its real face before the People.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the Captain (Imran khan) and his soldiers were bravely standing by the truth which would lead the ultimate winners.