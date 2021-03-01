UrduPoint.com
PTI Wants To Root Out Politics Of Horse-trading: Dr Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:08 PM

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to root out politics of horse-trading

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to root out politics of horse-trading.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to protect the sanctity of Senate.

She said that beauty of democracy was in holding of transparent elections and only independent institutions could strengthen the democratic process.

Dr Firdous said that Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure secrecy of ballot and take steps for transparency in electoral process of Senate election.

The SACM said that after March 3, the trend of horse-trading would come to an end and those befooling people would be disappointed.

She further said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi played vital role in checking the curse of horse-trading in Punjab.

