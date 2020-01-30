PTI wants to sell out national institutions : Jamaat-e-Islami

Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said the PTI has made another U-turn to its pledges by announcing the privatization of state entities

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said the PTI has made another U-turn to its pledges by announcing the privatization of state entities.Addressing a training workshop of the workers the party at JI's headquarters Mansoora on Thursday, he announced to resist the move which was tantamount to depriving a large number of government employees from their jobs.He said that before selling out the government properties, he suggested, the prime minister should listen to his old speeches he made against the privatization policy of the former governments.He asked that how a government could run a state of 220 million people if it was unable to manage even a convention centrea reference he made to the government plan to sell Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad among other 33 properties.Already on ventilator, he said, the ruling party was making foolish decisions with everyday passing.

Had the government made recovery from those who looted the Steel Mills and PIA, there would have been no need to sell the state entities, he said. It was an irony that private transporters and airlines were making profits but the national carriers (PIA and Railways) were facing loss of billions of rupees, he said.The JI chief also came down hard on the so-called mainstream opposition parties, saying they never raised voice on public issues but made noise only on the matters of their own interests.

The PTI and its predecessors, said Sirajul Haq, were the agents of the status quo and sides of the same coin. The Imran Khan's party formed the government with the support of those who backed its processors to come to the power in past, he said, adding the country could no more afford the cosmetic politics and it must be run on true democratic principles.

He said the people were desperate and wanted to get rid of the ruling elite. The in-house changes or brining the same old players again into the power corridors were never a solution to the problems of people rather a real change was need of the hour, he said.Senator Siraj said the country and its politics was in grip of sugar, land and flour mafias who were looting resources with both hands.

It had become impossible for a common man to meet both ends in the prevailing situation, he said, adding the prices of basic commodities were touching skies and thousands lost their jobs due to flawed economic policies of this regime.

Paying no heed to the problems of a common man, he said, the government first tried to curb the media freedom through unjustified restrictions and it was now trying to make a clash with the judiciary.JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif, other leaders and a large number of people from different areas attended the event.