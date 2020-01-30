UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Wants To Sell Out National Institutions : Jamaat-e-Islami

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

PTI wants to sell out national institutions : Jamaat-e-Islami

Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said the PTI has made another U-turn to its pledges by announcing the privatization of state entities

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said the PTI has made another U-turn to its pledges by announcing the privatization of state entities.Addressing a training workshop of the workers the party at JI's headquarters Mansoora on Thursday, he announced to resist the move which was tantamount to depriving a large number of government employees from their jobs.He said that before selling out the government properties, he suggested, the prime minister should listen to his old speeches he made against the privatization policy of the former governments.He asked that how a government could run a state of 220 million people if it was unable to manage even a convention centrea reference he made to the government plan to sell Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad among other 33 properties.Already on ventilator, he said, the ruling party was making foolish decisions with everyday passing.

Had the government made recovery from those who looted the Steel Mills and PIA, there would have been no need to sell the state entities, he said. It was an irony that private transporters and airlines were making profits but the national carriers (PIA and Railways) were facing loss of billions of rupees, he said.The JI chief also came down hard on the so-called mainstream opposition parties, saying they never raised voice on public issues but made noise only on the matters of their own interests.

The PTI and its predecessors, said Sirajul Haq, were the agents of the status quo and sides of the same coin. The Imran Khan's party formed the government with the support of those who backed its processors to come to the power in past, he said, adding the country could no more afford the cosmetic politics and it must be run on true democratic principles.

He said the people were desperate and wanted to get rid of the ruling elite. The in-house changes or brining the same old players again into the power corridors were never a solution to the problems of people rather a real change was need of the hour, he said.Senator Siraj said the country and its politics was in grip of sugar, land and flour mafias who were looting resources with both hands.

It had become impossible for a common man to meet both ends in the prevailing situation, he said, adding the prices of basic commodities were touching skies and thousands lost their jobs due to flawed economic policies of this regime.

Paying no heed to the problems of a common man, he said, the government first tried to curb the media freedom through unjustified restrictions and it was now trying to make a clash with the judiciary.JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif, other leaders and a large number of people from different areas attended the event.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Man Same Media Event From Government PIA Billion Million Jobs Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

UAE, US discuss ways to increase trade exchange

56 minutes ago

Russian Travel Agency Union Predicts Q12020 Losses ..

15 seconds ago

Speakers vows to continue raising voice for Kashmi ..

16 seconds ago

At least three months needed too prove vaccine for ..

17 seconds ago

Rain frustrates Zimbabwe after Taylor's second 50

19 seconds ago

Paris has 'cut itself off' from France, Macron's m ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.