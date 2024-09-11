PTI Wants To Spread Chaos In Country: Ihsan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Industries, Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was pushing the country towards anarchy for their personal interests.
Talking to a private news channel, he mentioned that the speech made by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was aimed at creating chaos and inciting people to revolt.
The Speaker of the National Assembly has initiated an inquiry to determine whether any arrest was made within the confines of Parliament. If confirmed, the matter will be dealt with in accordance with the law, he added.
Replying a query regarding dialogue with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief he said that reconciliation has always been an important part of PML-N’s politics.
He further said that Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman, being a seasoned politician, had a pivotal role in the democracy.
He said that with the constructive policies of the government, the economy was on the positive trajectory, the indicators are positive.
When the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took over the government, the country had almost sunk into the economic quagmire, he added.
