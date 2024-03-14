PTI Wants To Work With All For Country's Economic Development: Marwat
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat on Thursday said that his party wanted to work together with all political parties for the country's economic development and progress amid prevailing pressing circumstances.
Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he stated that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had allowed his party's leaders and lawmakers to meet the former party chairman in Adiyala Jail of Rawalpindi, which was banned by the Punjab Home Department earlier citing security threats.
Sher Afzal Marwat said the court had further directed the party leadership to prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for its newly elected MNAs.
He mentioned that Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa met the Prime Minister yesterday after consulting with the party and its founder.
The meeting was held to advance the affairs of the province," Marwat said.
