PTI wants unrest in country: Azma Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Bukhari on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was instigating its followers to join party's Islamabad plan for creating unrest in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, she said that the PTI chief was reportedly taking oath from party workers and forcing them to participate in their planned march. She said that the PTI, in fact was planning to create chaos in the name of politics and to attack institutions like they did in the past.

She said that the PTI was forming a new force with the name 'Insaf Force' however this force would be used to attack institutions only as no productive work would be taken from them.

Azma Bukhari said that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi was least concerned about the problems of the people particularly of flood victims who were waiting help from the provincial government.

She said that the PTI had claimed to have collected billions of rupees for flood victims but where was that money. The money collected on the Names of flood affectees would be used on PTI's Islamabad plan to create chaos, she regretted.

To a question, she said that the Federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been working wholeheartedly to resolve the issues of common man and steps taken in the right direction had brought economic stability in the country whereas steps would continue to bring ease in the lives of masses.