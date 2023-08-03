Open Menu

PTI Warned Of Election Symbol Disqualification On Failure To Conduct Party Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

PTI warned of election symbol disqualification on failure to conduct party elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) warned that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) may be declared ineligible for the election symbol if it fails to conduct intra-party polls within the stipulated timeframe.

The commission has issued a notice to the PTI chairman requiring his presence on August 4 (Friday) at 10 am. Failure to appear may lead to the political party being deemed ineligible to obtain an election symbol for future elections under Section 215 (5) of the Elections Act, 2017.

The ECP reminded the PTI about its intra-party polls due on June 13, 2021, as per its constitution. Despite being notified to conduct the polls within the specified timeframe, the PTI didn't provide the required certificate, as required by the Elections Act, 2017.

In May of the previous year, the polls organizing authority issued a final notice to the PTI, directing them to conduct intra-party elections on or before the extended date of 13.

06.2022. The notice explicitly stated that no further extension would be granted.

The ECP referred to Section 209(1) of the Election Act, which requires every registered political party to provide the ECP with a certificate regarding the conduct of intra-party elections as mandated by the law.

Failure to comply with this provision could result in the ECP declaring the party ineligible to obtain an election symbol.

Last month, the ECP instructed political parties to submit their applications for election symbol allotment ahead of the upcoming general polls scheduled for later this year. Along with the applications, parties were asked to attach a list of preferred symbols, with the party leader's signature being mandatory. The application must also include the address of the political party's head office. The ECP will assess the parties' eligibility after receiving the applications.

In 2018, the PTI was allotted a 'bat' symbol to contest the general elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Lead May June August 2017 2018

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI c ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt ..

18 minutes ago
 Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hun ..

Former Biden Associate Says Calls Between Joe, Hunter Biden Constitute Abuse of ..

18 minutes ago
 UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality ..

UoT's Syndicate members urge assurance of quality education at university

29 minutes ago
 Three killed in Sariab Road firing

Three killed in Sariab Road firing

34 minutes ago
 Two street criminals held, arms recovered

Two street criminals held, arms recovered

35 minutes ago
 NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for er ..

NEOC Coordinator lauds polio teams' efforts for eradicating poliovirus

35 minutes ago
Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 ..

Dar congratulates FBR team for achieving July 2023 revenue target of Rs 539 bln

35 minutes ago
 IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punja ..

IGP organizes ceremony in honor of heroes of Punjab Police

35 minutes ago
 US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China ..

US House Republicans Open Probe Into Alleged China Email Hack of Federal Agencie ..

35 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets wit ..

Chinese delegation led by Consul General meets with Inspector General Police Pun ..

45 minutes ago
 Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only I ..

Contradictions Between Ukraine, Poland Will Only Increase - Kremlin

38 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: ..

Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: NA body told

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan