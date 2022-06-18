PTI weakened diplomatic relations with many countries: Kaira

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government annoyed many countries at diplomatic front during its tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government annoyed many countries at diplomatic front during its tenure.

Talking to a private news channel he said, the relation with China were also weakened while China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was also affected badly in their regime.

He said that the country was heading in wrong direction as far as diplomatic fronts was concerned and the chances of the country going into bankruptcy were becoming imminent due to wrong policies of PTI's leadership.

He said we were trying to put the economy on road to progress and difficult decisions were need of hour, adding that if the prices of petroleum products were lowered globally then the government would provide relief to masses.