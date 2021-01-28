PTI, welfare wing to launch self-help project for poverty alleviation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Welfare wing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation has decided to launch a special self-help project for poverty alleviation with the help of philanthropists.

Under the plan, a set of eight hens and two cocks would be given to the deserving families for their support to make them financially rise.

This was stated by PTI Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation Welfare Wing President Raja Saqib Ali, while addressing a meeting of the organization.

He said that PTI Welfare Wing would launch this special campaign for poverty alleviation under its own auspices to help the needy and unemployed families to stand on their own feet, adding that the preparations were underway in this regard.

"The production of poultry meat and eggs will not only increase the quality and quantity of food but also increase business and help alleviate poverty," he mentioned.