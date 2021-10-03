UrduPoint.com

PTI Will Appear As Victorious In Bye-elections Of AJK Legislative Assembly: Sardar Qayyum

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 09:10 PM

PTI will appear as victorious in Bye-elections of AJK Legislative Assembly: Sardar Qayyum

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 03 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the PTI will win forthcoming by-elections with a landslide victory by securing both seats of AJK Legislative Assembly in Mirpur and Kotli districts, scheduled to be held on October 10.

He said that the process of implementation of reforms agenda has also begun to put Azad Jammu Kashmir on the path of development and prosperity.

He expressed these views while talking to the former government adviser and Muslim Conference leader Raja Aftab Akram after he announced to join PTI Azad Jammu Kashmir in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said that the process of real change has begun to establish good governance in the state for the socio economic uplift of the people.

PTI candidate Shaukat Farid and other dignitaries from Charhoi constituency were also present on the occasion. Prime Minister welcomed Raja Aftab Akram to join PTI Azad Kashmir and discussed in detail about the by-elections.

The Prime Minister said PTI will return successfully from both the Constituencies and will resolve the problems being faced by the people at gross-roots level.

He said that the whole Kashmir nation is applauding PM Khan for raising the issue of Kashmir in the UN General Assembly effectively.

The Prime Minister said that the government was taking solid steps for the welfare of the people and work on mega developmental projects will be started soon.

Meanwhile, the PTI ticket holders met the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi at the Jammu Kashmir House on Sunday and apprised him of the local problems in their respective constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that he was well aware of the problems being faced by the people and will utilize all its resources to resolve the problems being faced by the people. He said it was our joint responsibility to make the party strong and to come up with the expectation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and assured that he will not compromise on the rights of all party ticket holders.

He said party or a government can never be successful without protecting its workers and added that all ticket holders will be invited to parliamentary party meetings and will takethem into confidence for launching developmental projects for the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir October Sunday Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Minist ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss w ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ti ..

26 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai Council for Border Crossing P ..

26 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrai ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Russia at ..

26 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Serbia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, meets Serbian Presi ..

41 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Ug ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Uganda

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.