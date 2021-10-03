PTI will appear as victorious in Bye-elections of AJK Legislative Assembly: Sardar Qayyum

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 03 (APP):Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that the PTI will win forthcoming by-elections with a landslide victory by securing both seats of AJK Legislative Assembly in Mirpur and Kotli districts, scheduled to be held on October 10.

He said that the process of implementation of reforms agenda has also begun to put Azad Jammu Kashmir on the path of development and prosperity.

He expressed these views while talking to the former government adviser and Muslim Conference leader Raja Aftab Akram after he announced to join PTI Azad Jammu Kashmir in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said that the process of real change has begun to establish good governance in the state for the socio economic uplift of the people.

PTI candidate Shaukat Farid and other dignitaries from Charhoi constituency were also present on the occasion. Prime Minister welcomed Raja Aftab Akram to join PTI Azad Kashmir and discussed in detail about the by-elections.

The Prime Minister said PTI will return successfully from both the Constituencies and will resolve the problems being faced by the people at gross-roots level.

He said that the whole Kashmir nation is applauding PM Khan for raising the issue of Kashmir in the UN General Assembly effectively.

The Prime Minister said that the government was taking solid steps for the welfare of the people and work on mega developmental projects will be started soon.

Meanwhile, the PTI ticket holders met the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi at the Jammu Kashmir House on Sunday and apprised him of the local problems in their respective constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that he was well aware of the problems being faced by the people and will utilize all its resources to resolve the problems being faced by the people. He said it was our joint responsibility to make the party strong and to come up with the expectation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and assured that he will not compromise on the rights of all party ticket holders.

He said party or a government can never be successful without protecting its workers and added that all ticket holders will be invited to parliamentary party meetings and will takethem into confidence for launching developmental projects for the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.