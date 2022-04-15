UrduPoint.com

PTI Will Be Banned In Foreign Funding Case, Claims Hina Pervez Butt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2022 | 04:28 PM

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims Hina Pervez Butt

The PML-N leader has made this claim on Twitter account after Islamabad High Court directed ECP to decide the foreign funding case within 30 days.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2022) PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt has claimed that former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) would be declared as a banned party in the foreign funding case.

Taking to Twitter, Hina Pervez Butt said that the PTI would be banned in the foreign funding case.

The claim is huge after the former ruling party was shown the door.

The case was pending for last couple of years and on Thursday, Islamabad High Court directed Election Commission of Pakistan to decide the foreign funding case within 30 days.

