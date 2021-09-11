(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf(PTI) would clean sweep the Cantonment Boards Election across the country like Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

He expressed these views while addressing a public meeting here at Choor chowk on Friday night.

The Minister said that PTI led government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced a single national curriculum which would eliminate disparity in education system.

Murad said that every family in Punjab would have a health card by the end of this year. PTI will win the next general election 2023 with thumping majority, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General PTI Amir Mahmood Kayani said that major development projects have been launched in Rawalpindi while more funds would be provided to the cantonment boards projects.

Amir appealed the people to cast their votes in favour of PTI on September 12, as it will not be the day of election but the beginning of development work. Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Narcotics division Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Provincial law Minister Bashrat Raja, MPA Umer Butt and others also spoke on the occasion. The elections in Rawalpindi Cantonment Boards including Chaklala will be held on 19 seats on September 12 while Friday was the last day of the election campaign.