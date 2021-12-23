UrduPoint.com

PTI Will Clean Sweep In Second Phase Of LB Elections: Mushtaq Ghani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:25 PM

PTI will clean sweep in second phase of LB elections: Mushtaq Ghani

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf would go for clean sweep during the second phase of the local body election in KP

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf would go for clean sweep during the second phase of the local body election in KP.

Under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that tickets for the next phase of LB elections would be awarded to the staunch supporters and workers of PTI. He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Haripur.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that the cause of defeat in the first phase of the LB election in KP was not inflation but it was the selection of inappropriate candidates and the workers were not taken into confidence as a result the party get suffered.

He said that we are trying to recover the damage done in the first phase, adding the that the two other major political parties including PML-N and PPPP have also lost in the elections.

The speaker said that during the second phase of the LB election, we would grant party tickets to the workers on merit and would end disagreements within the party.

The speaker said that special measures have been taken for the uplifting of the middle class of the country, Shelter Homes, Panahgah, one million rupee Sehat Insaf Programe for each family, 5-10 Lakh rupees interest-free loans for the youth and moreover Kamyab Jawan Program which would provide an opportunity to the youth of this country to establish their own businesses.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Haripur Family Media Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

Social media react as some bakeries in Karachi ref ..

Social media react as some bakeries in Karachi refuse to write Merry Christmas o ..

4 minutes ago
 University of Hong Kong Removes Pillar of Shame De ..

University of Hong Kong Removes Pillar of Shame Dedicated to Victims of Tiananme ..

5 minutes ago
 Nation to celebrate Quaid's 146th birth anniversar ..

Nation to celebrate Quaid's 146th birth anniversary on Saturday

5 minutes ago
 Two dead after blast in Indian court building

Two dead after blast in Indian court building

5 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Iraqi Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Iraqi Consul-General

16 minutes ago
 DoH, Pfizer collaborate to boost clinical trials c ..

DoH, Pfizer collaborate to boost clinical trials capabilities in Abu Dhabi

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.