PTI will clean sweep in second phase of LB elections: Mushtaq Ghani

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf would go for clean sweep during the second phase of the local body election in KP.

Under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that tickets for the next phase of LB elections would be awarded to the staunch supporters and workers of PTI. He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Haripur.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that the cause of defeat in the first phase of the LB election in KP was not inflation but it was the selection of inappropriate candidates and the workers were not taken into confidence as a result the party get suffered.

He said that we are trying to recover the damage done in the first phase, adding the that the two other major political parties including PML-N and PPPP have also lost in the elections.

The speaker said that during the second phase of the LB election, we would grant party tickets to the workers on merit and would end disagreements within the party.

The speaker said that special measures have been taken for the uplifting of the middle class of the country, Shelter Homes, Panahgah, one million rupee Sehat Insaf Programe for each family, 5-10 Lakh rupees interest-free loans for the youth and moreover Kamyab Jawan Program which would provide an opportunity to the youth of this country to establish their own businesses.