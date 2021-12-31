PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clean sweep next general elections and the government got success to provide relief to the people, Minister for Prisons Punjab Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clean sweep next general elections and the government got success to provide relief to the people, Minister for Prisons Punjab Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan said.

Addressing the participants of a rally here on Thursday he said that PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was endeavoring to fulfill expectations of the people.

The rally started from Dhoke Kala Khan after passing through various areas of PP-17 reached at Jahaz Ground.

Fayaz ul Hassan thanking the residents of PP-17 for organizing such a big rally said that it was the biggest rally in the history of Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi would remain the city of PTI, he said adding, "We practiced the politics of honesty and dignity in the city." He said that during last three years, record development projects were completed in PP-17. The opponents had nothing to give to the citizens, he added.

He said, more than 27 points of FATF were imposed on us and the PML-N leadership left the country in the gray list.

The people were being informed for the last 20 days that Nawaz Sharif was eager to come to Pakistan, he said adding, actually his passport had expired and the authorities in London had asked him to go back.

The leadership of PML-N was trying to deceive the people on Nawaz Sharif's arrival schedule.

The story of Nawaz Sharif's platelet count was just propaganda by Begum Safdar and Dr Adnan, he said adding, Nawaz Sharif would be arrested and brought in the country.

The provincial minister said that Nawaz Sharif was friend of Modi who had admitted to taking part in the Bangladesh movement and break up of Pakistan.

He said that the patriotic Pakistanis could not forget that episode. Begum Safdar Awan's fraud and false claims were also exposed. They were sitting abroad despite being convicted, he added.

Federal Investigation Agency and National Accountability Bureau had all the record and proof of their corruption, Fayyaz ul Hassan said.

Will Shahbaz Sharif become the Prime Minister whose corruption had been proved in the court, he said adding, Hamza Shahbaz would also be disqualified with Shahbaz Sharif.

There was no future politics of Modi's friends here in Pakistan, he said.

He further said that the government had succeeded to achieve various targets set to bring the country on the path of development.

He said that the journey of change was going on successfully with the fulfillment of promises.

He said, Nawaz Sharif appeared in a court in London on Nov 19 and tried to get asylum raising the issue of affidavit of Rana Shamim.

Fayyaz ul Hassan said that several development projects worth nearly Rs 2 billion were completed in PP-17 during last three years.

44 tube wells were installed in the constituency to resolve the water shortage issue of the citizens, he added.