PTI Will Emerge Victorious In Upcoming Senate Elections, Says Sheikh Rashid

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:13 PM

PTI will emerge victorious in upcoming Senate elections, says Sheikh Rashid

The Interior Minister says there will be political stability and reduction in rumour mongering in the wake of Senate Polls.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday expressed the confidence that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will emerge victorious in the upcoming Senate elections to be held on the third of next month.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said there will be political stability and reduction in rumour mongering in the wake of Senate polls.

The Interior Minister said the country will move forward economically and financially under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid said the passport of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is expiring tonight. He reminded that the Names of both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have been on the ECL since August 2018.

He said the passports cannot be issued to those on the ECL. He however, Nawaz Sharif is not being stopped from returning back to Pakistan. He said if Nawaz Sharif desires so, he will be issued the emergency travel documents.

The Interior Minister said the network of NADRA offices will be expanded at the Tehsil headquarters level. He said the NADRA will issue one hundred thousand identity cards per day.

The Interior Minister said the fee of passports for ten years has also been reduced. He asked the people to apply for ten years passport in order to reduce the burden on passport offices.

